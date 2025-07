The advisory, issued by New York State Police on Monday, July 7, confirmed a "heavy police presence" in the town of Red Hook in the area of Spring Lake on Spring Lake Road.

The activity stems from an ongoing investigation into a 1993 homicide case, police added.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public. No more information has been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

