A Few Clouds 89°

SHARE

Blaze Forces Mill Road Primary School To Close In Red Hook

A small fire caused by a fuse malfunction shut down a Dutchess County elementary school, authorities said.

The fire happened at&nbsp;Mill Road Primary School in Red Hook.&nbsp;

The fire happened at Mill Road Primary School in Red Hook. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3:34 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at Mill Road Primary School in Red Hook, according to the Red Hook Police Department. 

Red Hook Police and fire crews from Red Hook and Tivoli responded after receiving a report of a fire in the school’s tool room. Upon arrival, responders found the fire had been caused by a fuse malfunction, resulting in minor damage.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric was also called to the scene and assisted with the response.

As a precaution, Mill Road Primary School will be closed on Tuesday, June 24, police said.

No injuries were reported.

to follow Daily Voice Red Hook and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE