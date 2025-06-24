Blaze Forces Mill Road Primary School To Close In Red Hook

The incident happened around 3:34 p.m. on Monday, June 23, at Mill Road Primary School in Red Hook, according to the Red Hook Police Department.

Red Hook Police and fire crews from Red Hook and Tivoli responded after receiving a report of a fire in the school’s tool room. Upon arrival, responders found the fire had been caused by a fuse malfunction, resulting in minor damage.

Central Hudson Gas & Electric was also called to the scene and assisted with the response.

As a precaution, Mill Road Primary School will be closed on Tuesday, June 24, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Red Hook and receive free news updates.