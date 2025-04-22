Wind-Whipped Blaze Scorches 19 Acres In Putnam Valley

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. on Friday, April 18 near 926 Peekskill Hollow Rd. in Putnam Valley, the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department said on Monday, April 21.

When firefighters arrived, they found a large brush fire burning under the power lines and spreading quickly through dry leaves and thick vegetation.

Steep, rocky terrain made access difficult, prompting a mutual aid response from several surrounding fire departments. Crews worked for hours to contain the blaze, establishing a fire line to prevent further spread.

All units cleared the scene by 7:30 p.m., with the fire ultimately affecting about 19 acres of wooded land. Fire personnel and New York State DEC Forest Rangers continued to monitor the area through the night and into the weekend to prevent flare-ups.

No injuries or structural damage were reported.

