Scam Alert: Callers Posing As Police Sergeant, Demanding Cash In Putnam

Authorities in the Hudson Valley are warning residents to be wary of phone scammers posing as police to demand cash from victims. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Pexels
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The scheme was detailed in an announcement by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Aug. 23, in which authorities said they had received reports of fraudulent calls to residents in the county. 

According to the Sheriff's Office, the caller has been posing as a sergeant from the office and asking for cash for missed jury duty fines. 

In their announcement, the office said they would never make such calls or request payments for jury duty fines or penalties. 

