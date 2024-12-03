New Details Revealed In Fiery Taconic Parkway Crash In Putnam Valley That Killed Veteran

The crash, which killed 58-year-old Dutchess County resident Michael Fitzgerald of Fishkill, occurred at approximately 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, just south of Route 301 in the Putnam County town of Putnam Valley, according to the New York State Police.

An initial investigation revealed that Fitzgerald had been driving a 2017 Toyota Rav4 southbound when the vehicle left the parkway for unknown reasons. The car then struck a rock embankment and became fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Fitzgerald was pronounced deceased at the scene by members of the Putnam Valley Fire Department and Empress EMS paramedics, authorities said.

Fitzgerald’s death sent shockwaves through his community as he was remembered for his decades of service as a firefighter and his dedication to his family and friends.

A resident of Fishkill who was born in Yonkers, Fitzgerald spent 26 years with the City of White Plains Fire Department, according to his obituary and department officials. He was also an Army veteran who was known for his humor, kindness, and larger-than-life personality.

Calling hours were held on Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m., at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., located at 895 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction. A Mass of Christian Burial also took place on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 11:30 a.m., at St. Columba Church, located at 835 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction.

The New York State Police confirmed that the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

