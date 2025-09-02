Late Night Blaze Damages Putnam Valley Home, Prompts Quick Firefighter Response

The blaze began at around 12:15 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 1, when firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the Lake Peekskill section of Putnam Valley. When crews arrived, they confirmed a working fire and immediately began an aggressive attack to keep the flames from spreading, according to the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Thanks to their quick response, firefighters were able to contain and put out the main body of the fire before it could cause further destruction. Crews then worked for several hours putting out remaining hot spots and conducting overhaul operations.

Mutual aid companies from Continental Village, Mahopac Falls, Garrison, and Lake Mohegan assisted, along with Lake Mohegan EMS, the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team, and the county Hazmat Team.

By around 4:30 a.m., all units were back in service. No injuries to residents or first responders were reported.

