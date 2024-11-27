Fair 47°

Crash Shuts Down Taconic State Parkway In Putnam Valley: Will Cause 'Extended' Delays

A crash has shut down part of the Taconic State Parkway in the Hudson Valley.

The crash happened on the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley south of Exit 31A (Route 301).&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The incident happened in Putnam County on Wednesday, Nov. 27 around 12:15 p.m., when a crash occurred on the Taconic State Parkway just south of Route 301 (Exit 31A) in Putnam Valley, according to New York State Police.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, as the crash will cause "extended" delays. 

The crash is serious, police said. More information has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

