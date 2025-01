The incident happened in Putnam County on Thursday, Jan. 16 around 10:20 a.m. on the southbound Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley north of Exit 25, according to 511NY.

The leftbound lane was blocked as a result of the crash as of 11:10 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities have not yet released more information about the incident. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Putnam Valley and receive free news updates.