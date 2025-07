The incident happened on Wednesday evening, July 23, at a building on Union Avenue in Poughkeepsie, according to the city's fire department.

The department's G3 Truck 3 arrived at the scene and firefighters used the bucket to bring the elderly woman down to the street to be taken to a nearby emergency room.

More information about how the woman ended up there was not immediately available.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.