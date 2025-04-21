Woman Goes Missing From Poughkeepsie: Police

Sarah Paradie-Williams was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 20 in the area of Camelot Road in Poughkeepsie, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Monday, April 21 at around 6:30 p.m.

Police are continuing efforts to locate her and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen Paradie-Williams or has details on her whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-485-3666.

