Woman Goes Missing From Poughkeepsie: Police

Police in Dutchess County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. 

Sarah Paradie-Williams went missing on Sunday, April 20.      

 Photo Credit: Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Sarah Paradie-Williams was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 20 in the area of Camelot Road in Poughkeepsie, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Monday, April 21 at around 6:30 p.m. 

Police are continuing efforts to locate her and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may have seen Paradie-Williams or has details on her whereabouts is asked to call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-485-3666.

