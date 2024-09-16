Woman Admits Setting Fire To Poughkeepsie Home With Daughter, Grandchildren Inside, DA Says

Niagara County resident Itita Washington-Thompson, age 48, of Niagara, made the plea on Monday, Sept. 16, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

Parisi said: "This case is a chilling example of how a domestic incident or dispute can escalate to dangerous extremes."

The incident occurred on Friday, May 24, at Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie.

According to officials and court documents, Washington-Thompson attempted to intentionally damage a building by igniting an unknown accelerant and setting fire to the building that her daughter and grandchildren occupied.

The fire damaged the main entrance door, porch, and some vegetation along the location, City of Poughkeepsie Police said.

The District Attorney thanked the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department, and the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office for their exceptional work on this case.

"These agencies were instrumental in preventing any fatalities due to this dangerous behavior and in bringing this matter to justice," Parisi said.

An investigation turned up a gas can in Washington-Thompson's vehicle. Additionally, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputy John O’Brien and K9 Bolt found an accelerant on her pants.

She is currently under the supervision of probation while awaiting sentencing.

