Wanted Woman Caught With Narcotics After Trying To Flee Cops In Poughkeepsie: Cops

The incident happened around 9:12 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, near Main Street and Rose Street in Poughkeepsie, according to the city's police department.

Officers were investigating a city ordinance violation when 42-year-old Amie Kohler allegedly attempted to flee, the department said.

She was quickly apprehended and found to have two active warrants — one from Poughkeepsie City Court for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth degree, and another from the New York State Police for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree, according to police.

Police said that at the time of her arrest, Kohler was also found to be in possession of a quantity of narcotics. In addition to the warrants, she was charged with second-degree bail jumping, a felony, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.

Kohler was arraigned in Poughkeepsie City Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.