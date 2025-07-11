A Few Clouds 83°

'Wanted Parole Absconder' Caught With Narcotics In Drug Dealing Probe In Poughkeepsie: Police

A convicted felon and wanted parole absconder was arrested in Dutchess County after being spotted during an overnight patrol aimed at curbing drug activity, police announced. 

Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Officers patrolling near Main and Rose Streets in Poughkeepsie at around 12:06 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, recognized 31-year-old Harold Bruno, who they knew to be a wanted parole absconder, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Thursday, July 10. 

When officers took Bruno into custody, they found him in possession of a quantity of narcotics, police said. 

Bruno, a two-time convicted felon, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a felony. He was processed at police headquarters without incident.

Police said the arrest came as part of ongoing efforts to address community concerns about drug dealing in the area.

