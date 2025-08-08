Wanted Man Caught In Large-Scale Drug Distribution Case In Poughkeepsie: Nysp

The arrest happened on Thursday, Aug. 7, around 8:50 p.m., when City of Poughkeepsie Police officers took 40-year-old Lamar C. Smith of Poughkeepsie into custody on Main Street without incident, New York State Police announced on Friday, Aug. 8.

Smith was wanted on an active arrest warrant from a previous investigation by the State Police Violent Gang and Narcotic Enforcement Team with help from the Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit, authorities said.

He is charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and seven counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police said the charges are connected to narcotics distribution at several locations in the City of Poughkeepsie.

Following his arrest, Smith was turned over to State Police and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center pending arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.