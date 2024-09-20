Threat To Poughkeepsie School Deemed 'Not Credible,

Internet Threat Leads To Dismal AT Dutchess Boces In Poughkeepsie

The incident occurred in Dutchess County at Dutchess BOCES in Poughkeepsie on Friday, Sept. 20.

According to Irwin Goldberg of the Dutchess BOCES, the administration was alerted to an internet threat affecting the campus.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately, and an investigation began.

Goldberg said that out of an abundance of caution, the Dutchess BOCES campus was put into lockout, and an early dismissal was initiated with assistance from the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office.

Capt. John Watterson of the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff's office contacted the school resource officer, and additional deputies arrived to help with students and sweep the campus for any threat.

"At this time, further investigation has revealed that today’s post appears to be a re-post of a previous threat that has widely circulated in recent weeks, and it did not specifically reference the Dutchess BOCES," Watterson said.

The investigation will continue, he added.

With additional law enforcement presence, Goldberg said, normal operations will resume Monday, Sept. 23.

Anyone with information about today’s incident is urged to contact Detective J. Griffin at 845-486-3809 or jgriffin@dutchessny.gov. The Sheriff’s Office can also be contacted via the tipline at 845- 605-CLUE (2583), and all information will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.