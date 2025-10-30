Thousands Without Power In Hudson Valley As Gusty Winds, Heavy Rain Slam Region

The outages have come as a powerful storm system moves through the area, disrupting service and making travel difficult as trees and power lines come down.

As of 2:50 p.m. Thursday, utilities reported the following outage totals:

Central Hudson: 2,423 outages in Dutchess County, affecting fewer than 5% of customers, with crews reevaluating restoration times as of 6 p.m.;

Con Edison: 614 outages across Westchester County, with full restoration expected by 12 a.m. Friday;

Orange & Rockland Utilities: 2,031 outages in Rockland County and 88 in Orange County, representing roughly 1.6% and less than 1% of customers, respectively. Restoration efforts are ongoing.

The outages come amid a powerful frontal system that the National Weather Service says is producing steady rainfall and damaging wind gusts across the Northeast, with some areas seeing localized flooding and coastal impacts, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The rain and wind are expected to continue into Thursday evening, with forecasters noting that the rain is expected to taper off late Thursday night. However, strong winds will persist into Halloween on Friday, Oct. 31.

Meteorologists warn that fallen leaves may worsen flooding by clogging storm drains and that slick roads could make for hazardous driving conditions.

Once the system passes, forecasters say colder air will move in, ushering in a chilly start to November.

