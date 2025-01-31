Thieves Strike Twice: 2 Cars Stolen In Poughkeepsie Within Minutes, Police Say

The incidents happened early Friday, Jan. 31, when officers responded to 120 Hudson Ave. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The victim told officers she had started her car to warm it up and returned a few minutes later to find it gone.

As officers were investigating, they were alerted to a second stolen vehicle in the same area.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to call the department's confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.

Authorities are also reminding residents not to leave their vehicles unsecured and unattended, as car thieves continue to target the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.