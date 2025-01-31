Overcast 36°

Thieves Strike Twice: 2 Cars Stolen In Poughkeepsie Within Minutes, Police Say

Authorities in Dutchess County are investigating after two vehicles were stolen within minutes of each other in the City of Poughkeepsie.

The first theft happened near 120 Hudson Ave. in the City of Poughkeepsie. 

The incidents happened early Friday, Jan. 31, when officers responded to 120 Hudson Ave. around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a stolen vehicle, police said.

The victim told officers she had started her car to warm it up and returned a few minutes later to find it gone.

As officers were investigating, they were alerted to a second stolen vehicle in the same area.

Both incidents remain under investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to call the department's confidential tip line at (845) 451-7577.

Authorities are also reminding residents not to leave their vehicles unsecured and unattended, as car thieves continue to target the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

