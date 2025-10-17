Teen Suspect In Poughkeepsie Fatal Shooting Arrested In MD After 2-Week Manhunt: Police

The shooting happened in the Dutchess County city of Poughkeepsie at around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 3, at the corner of Main Street and Garden Street, where officers found Hyde Park man Gabriel Mosca, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, City of Poughkeepsie Police Chief Richard T. Wilson said in an announcement on Thursday night, Oct. 16.

Mosca was taken to MidHudson Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Wilson said.

The shooting closed Main Street between Market and Academy streets for several hours on the night of the shooting, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Following an intensive investigation by the department, police said they identified 18-year-old Anthony D. Taylor, of Poughkeepsie, as the suspect.

Taylor was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 16, in Maryland with the assistance of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and the US Marshals Service, police said. He was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree murder.

Taylor remains in Maryland pending an extradition hearing, after which he will be returned to Dutchess County to face charges.

"The arrest of Taylor in this violent murder is directly attributed to the determined and diligent effort put forth by numerous staff in the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department," Wilson said on Thursday.

Police said the investigation remains active and urged anyone with information to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-451-7577. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to the department’s confidential tip line at the same number.

