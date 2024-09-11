Teen Accused Of Making Threat Against Student At Poughkeepsie High School

The incident occurred in Dutchess County on Wednesday, Sept. 4, when police responded to the home of an Our Lady Of Lourdes High School student for an anonymous terroristic statement threatening to target the victim with a gun after school in Poughkeepsie.

According to Trooper AJ Hicks of the New York State Police, an investigation determined the terroristic threat was made by Jacob J. Leo, age 19, of Pleasant Valley.

Leo, who was never a student at the school, was charged on Friday, Sept. 6, with making a terroristic threat and released to the supervision of the Dutchess County Probation Department, Hicks said.

During the investigation, Hicks said Our Lady of Lourdes High School had an increased police presence out of an abundance of caution.

