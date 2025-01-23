Tax Preparer Steals $8K from Employer In Poughkeepsie, Police Say

Dutchess County resident Jonathan Yousef Sawaged of Poughkeepsie was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 21, following a fraud investigation, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

According to the department, authorities began looking into Sawaged after receiving a complaint on Oct. 17, 2024, alleging that he, while working as a certified tax preparer at a local company, had mismanaged client payments and documents.

Detectives determined that Sawaged had stolen more than $8,000 from the company. However, police emphasized that there is no evidence at this time to suggest he defrauded individual clients directly.

Sawaged now faces charges of third-degree grand larceny and 16 counts of second-degree forgery. He was arraigned in the Town of Poughkeepsie Justice Court and released under the supervision of probation.

