Suspects Fire Shots, Leave Behind Loaded Gun After Vanishing In Poughkeepsie: Police

Officers were called to the area of Fox Terrace and South White Street in Poughkeepsie at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, for a report of shots fired, the city's police department said on Wednesday, Oct. 15.

When officers arrived, they did not find any victims, and it was determined that the suspects had fled the scene, police said.

A K9 unit was brought in to track the suspects, leading to the recovery of a loaded semi-automatic handgun, according to police. Investigators also found a spent shell casing and other evidence at the scene.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department helped in the investigation, which remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

