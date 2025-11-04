Sun River Health Launches Annual Pediatric Holiday Drive for Children in Need

Sun River Health, a leading network of federally qualified community health centers, announces the kick-off of its annual Pediatric Holiday Toy Drive, spearheaded by the Sun River Health Ambassadors. This year’s campaign aims to provide not just holiday cheer, but also essential comfort to the thousands of children and families the organization serves across the Hudson Valley, New York City and Long Island.

The drive seeks donations to bring joy and much-needed warmth to children in the community, providing both age-appropriate toys and essential necessities like warm coats, cozy blankets, and fresh socks.

"At Sun River Health, we believe that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves to experience the magic of the season," said Nalini Purvis, Sun River Health Chief of Community Engagement. "The reality for many families we serve is that the most requested items are simple necessities like warm coats and socks, which can bring a child comfort and a sense of care during the cold winter months. By partnering with the Sun River Health Ambassadors, we are committing to providing the children we serve with both the holiday joy of a toy and the dignity of warmth."

The holiday drive is a direct extension of Sun River Health’s mission to provide affordable and accessible healthcare for all. The organization’s pediatricians and family physicians provide comprehensive care, including annual well-child visits, preventive screenings, immunizations, and integrated behavioral health services.

The need for community support is substantial. In 2024, Sun River Health provided care for 49,000 pediatric patients. This totaled 229,712 pediatric visits, underscoring the organization's deep connection to families in the region.

This year, the campaign also emphasizes fostering a love of learning by seeking STEM toys that inspire curiosity and creativity, encouraging educational play during the holiday break.

Sun River Health is reaching out to generous individuals and organizations to seek support through a direct donation. Donations will help the organization provide essential warm goods and toys to children in need, support families facing financial hardship, and foster a love of learning through educational STEM toys.

Donors can support the drive directly through the organization's Amazon Wishlist. Items selected will be shipped directly to Sun River Health’s regional centers for distribution, eliminating the need for wrapping or dropping off gifts. To view the region specific wish lists, or to become a donor or sponsor, please visit: https://www.sunriver.org/foundation/pediatric-holiday-toy-drive/.