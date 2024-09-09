Sun River Health Doctor Discusses Hepatitis A, B, C

Hepatitis infections need to be diagnosed, monitored, and treated. Viral hepatitis could result in serious liver damage. Fortunately, blood tests can quickly determine if you have a viral infection.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

Symptoms during the early part of infection can be mild and vague. Some of the symptoms may include fatigue, nausea, low appetite, stomach pain, fever, and a yellowing of the skin or eyes called jaundice.

Chronic infection can persist without symptoms for years. Chronic hepatitis B or C infection can cause slow liver damage, leading individuals to eventually present with water retention and swelling of the belly and legs.

Who should get tested?

Hepatitis B and C testing is important for everyone, but especially for those more at risk of acquiring or transmitting infection. Anyone who has missed vaccinations, had exposure from tattoo needles or substance use needles, or had multiple sexual partners or injection partners should be tested.

Before the 1990s, blood transfusions in the United States were not screened to detect viral hepatitis, so it’s recommended that anyone over the age of 40 get tested. Anyone who received a blood transfusion or medical procedure outside of the United States should also get tested for hepatitis.

What is the difference between hepatitis A, B, and C?

Hepatitis A infections tend to be mild and short-term, and there are vaccines available to protect against it.

Hepatitis B and C infections tend to become chronic, but there are treatments available for both. There are vaccines to protect against hepatitis B, but there are currently no vaccines against hepatitis C.

How is hepatitis treated?

Treatment options for hepatitis depend on the type of hepatitis and whether the infection is acute (short-term) or chronic (long-term).

Hepatitis A is usually a short-term illness and may not require treatment. However, if your symptoms are causing discomfort, your doctor may recommend bed rest or a dietary program to help maintain your hydration and nutrition.

During the first six months of hepatitis B or C infection, the infection is considered acute and treatment is mainly supportive care to ensure that liver stays healthy. After six months, the infection is considered chronic. There are multiple treatment options available that can help decrease the progression of the infection, aid in keeping your liver healthy, and prevent extensive liver scarring and liver cancer.

What you need to know.

Hepatitis A infection is usually transmitted through contaminated food and water. Hepatitis B and C can be transmitted through contact with bodily fluids. Minimize your risk of contact with these substances and practice good hygiene to reduce your risk. Also avoid sharing needles, razors, and toothbrushes, especially with people you don’t know or who may have a hepatitis infection.

If you think you may have or be at risk for a hepatitis infection, visit your nearest Sun River Health location or make an appointment with your primary care doctor for testing today!