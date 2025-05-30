Serious Crash Shuts Down Route 113 Stretch In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

The incident occurred in Poughkeepsie on Spackenkill Road (Route 113) near Colburn Drive, prompting a full closure of the roadway, according to a 2:30 p.m. alert from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Police say they are actively investigating the crash, which has resulted in Spackenkill Road being closed in both directions. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

Authorities have not yet released details about the number of vehicles involved or whether any injuries occurred.

As of now, there is no estimated time for reopening. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

