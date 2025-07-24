Serious Crash Closes Route 77 Stretch In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

Vassar Road (Route 77) in the Town of Poughkeepsie is currently closed between Spring Road and Tom’s Way, near the area of Alex Way, as officers conduct an crash investigation, the town's police department announced just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Police did not release further details about the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

