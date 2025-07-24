Fair 88°

Serious Crash Closes Route 77 Stretch In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

Police in Dutchess County are asking drivers to avoid a portion of a busy road on Thursday afternoon, July 24, as they investigate a crash that shut down the roadway. 

The crash has closed Vassar Road (Route 77) between Spring Road and Toms Way in Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Vassar Road (Route 77) in the Town of Poughkeepsie is currently closed between Spring Road and Tom’s Way, near the area of Alex Way, as officers conduct an crash investigation, the town's police department announced just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. 

Police did not release further details about the crash or whether there were any injuries.

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes until the roadway reopens.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

