School District Pushes For Road Safety After Crossing Guard’s Death In Poughkeepsie

James Montanino, 72, was fatally hit by a car Monday morning, Sept. 29, while helping children cross at 372 Church St. near Smith Elementary School in Poughkeepsie, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators. No alcohol or drugs are suspected, and the crash is being treated as a "tragic accident," police said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 30, Superintendent of Schools Gregory Mott and Assistant Superintendent Jessica Turner met with Poughkeepsie Mayor Yvonne Flowers, state Sen. Rob Rolison, and other leaders outside Smith Elementary to discuss ways to reduce speeding and reckless driving on the three-lane state arterial.

“Our hearts go out to the family,” Mott said, adding, “We want to eliminate that from ever happening again.”

The district said counselors were sent immediately to Smith on Monday to support students and staff who witnessed the incident, with additional resources provided at the middle and high schools. An afternoon session for families was also held at the Jane Bolin Administration Building.

Flowers praised the district’s quick response: "Working with your mental health team here at the school, it was a really good collaboration."

The city is installing extra traffic safety signs in the coming days, while police and traffic officers continue patrols around school intersections. The district is also exploring expanded busing, since some Smith students and others must still cross the arterial on foot under current eligibility rules.

Rolison said he has already spoken with state transportation officials about potential long-term fixes. Because the road is a state highway, Route 55, decisions about speed limits or traffic lights fall to the Department of Transportation.

"This is just a tough spot to begin with, for a school to be so close to a state highway with speeds that are over the limit and unsafe," Rolison said.

Mott added that the district will keep pressing for solutions, saying that it will "continue to emphasize the importance of safety, prioritize wellness and really put students and families first."

Montanino had been a Poughkeepsie resident for more than 40 years and was a day away from celebrating his 36th anniversary with his wife, Rose, she wrote in a Facebook post the day after the crash.

"Happy 36th anniversary to the love of my life James Montanino, you should be here with me to celebrate this day. I will love you for the rest of my life, until I see you again watch over all the babies that you loved so much," she wrote.

In a statement on Monday, Flowers called Montanino "a dedicated colleague but also more significantly a cornerstone to our community."

"He rose to every occasion and made the ultimate sacrifice earlier this morning, watching over our children on their way to school...I extend my sincerest condolences to James’ wife Rose, and his family and friends as they grieve his tragic passing," Flowers continued in her statement.

