Scammers Pose As Deputies, Demand Cash For Fake Warrants In Dutchess, Sheriff Warns

The scam was detailed in an announcement by the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Sept. 19. According to authorities, the fraudsters demand money during the calls, insisting it will clear a supposed arrest warrant.

The Sheriff's Office stressed that the scheme is a scam designed to exploit fear and urgency — and that no legitimate law enforcement officer would ever solicit money to satisfy a warrant or avoid prosecution.

Authorities added that this ruse is part of a broader wave of scams circulating across the region, with criminals often preying on emotions by claiming loved ones are injured, jailed, or otherwise in trouble.

Some fraudsters even target grieving families by searching obituaries and contacting survivors shortly after a death, the Sheriff's Office said.

"If there’s any doubt about a phone call/email/letter you’ve received, contact the Sheriff’s Office before sending any money," authorities said on Friday, noting that once funds are sent, they are often impossible to recover.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted is urged to call the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800, the tip line at 845-605-CLUE, or email [email protected].

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.