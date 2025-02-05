Scammers Claim Relatives Are in Trouble Over Phone Calls In Dutchess, Police Say

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office issued a public warning on Wednesday, Feb. 5 about an increasing number of phone scams, many of which prey on emotions by falsely claiming a loved one has been hurt or arrested. Scammers often impersonate law enforcement officials or relatives, pressuring victims into sending money immediately.

One of the latest scams reported involves fraudsters calling victims and claiming that their grandchild has been injured or jailed and requires urgent financial assistance. In a moment of distress, victims send money, only to later realize their relative was never in danger—and the money is gone.

Authorities stress the importance of verifying any situation before sending money, particularly when contacted by an unknown individual. Once funds are transferred to scammers, recovering them is often impossible.

"It is very important to not send any money to anyone that you don’t know until you’ve confirmed the situation through an independent source and feel comfortable with it," the Sheriff's Office said.

Anyone who believes they may have fallen victim to a scam is encouraged to contact the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office at 845-486-3800 or submit an anonymous tip via the Sheriff’s Office tipline at 845-605-CLUE or dcsotips@gmail.com.

