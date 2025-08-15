Rate Hikes Approved For Central Hudson Customers: Here's By How Much

The New York State Public Service Commission’s approval allows Central Hudson to make critical upgrades to improve service reliability while keeping cost impacts relatively low for most customers, the company said Thursday, Aug. 14.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 1, the average electric customer will see their total bill rise by about 3.12 percent — an additional $5.43 per month — in the first year. Natural gas customers will see a 5.19 percent increase, or $7.73 more each month.

Low-income households who qualify for the Home Energy Assistance Program or similar benefits will fare better: their average monthly electric bill will drop by about 4.2 percent, while their natural gas costs will rise just over 1 percent in year one. The company also plans to step up outreach to ensure eligible customers are enrolled in assistance programs.

Central Hudson CEO Steph Raymond said rising energy costs are "a concern" for the company, adding, "We’ve spent more than a year working with our regulators and other interested stakeholders to arrive at a financially responsible plan that allows us to make the investments required to power our customers lives, protect their data and their energy system and do it all with minimal impacts to customers’ bills."

However, the planned rate hikes still drew criticism from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday:

"While I appreciate that the New York Public Service Commission worked to significantly lower the outrageously high initial rate proposals, it’s still not enough," Hochul said in a statement, adding, "I have been crystal clear that utilities must make ratepayer affordability the priority."

She continued: "This is no time for bonuses and big raises for executives, especially if they are going to be looking to raise rates on their customers.”

