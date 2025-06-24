Purse Snatched In Late-Night Robbery On Main Street In Poughkeepsie: Suspect At Large

The incident happened around 11:01 p.m. on Monday, June 23, on the 300 block of Main Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Tuesday, June 24.

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who said an unknown man had forcibly stolen her purse before running away.

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

