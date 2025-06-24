Fair 99°

SHARE

Purse Snatched In Late-Night Robbery On Main Street In Poughkeepsie: Suspect At Large

Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was the victim of an overnight robbery in Dutchess County. 

The robbery happened on the 300 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie. 

The robbery happened on the 300 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 11:01 p.m. on Monday, June 23, on the 300 block of Main Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Tuesday, June 24.  

When officers arrived, they found a female victim who said an unknown man had forcibly stolen her purse before running away. 

Police searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at  845-451-7577.

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE