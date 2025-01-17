Poughkeepsie Quadruple Shooting Investigation Leads To 2 More Arrests: Police

According to Det. Lt. Sean McCarthy, after an extensive investigation led by the Detective Division’s Neighborhood Recovery Unit, two individuals now face multiple charges related to the violent attack.

The investigation initially resulted in the arrest of Jaimez Freeman on Friday, Dec. 13, 2024, who was charged with one count of attempted murder. However, on Thursday, Jan. 16, police charged Glendale Wright, 18, and Shyquan Collins, 33, in connection with the shooting, McCarthy said.

According to police, when police responded to a shots fired alert on Main Street, they found a large group of people and four wounded victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

In all, a 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and three women were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Wright and Collins are now charged with four counts of attempted murder, conspiracy, and assault. Both men are currently held in the Dutchess County Jail on unrelated charges.

Freeman, already in custody, now faces three additional counts of attempted murder along with the same conspiracy and assault charges as Wright and Collins.

The police continue to seek information and encourage the public to submit anonymous tips by calling the department’s tip line at 845-451-7577.

"The Poughkeepsie Police Department emphasized its commitment to ensuring community safety and justice for the victims," McCarthy said. "Authorities expressed gratitude for the community’s ongoing support and cooperation."

