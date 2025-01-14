Poughkeepsie Man Sentenced To 20 Years To Life For Kidnapping Pregnant Woman, Children

The charges stem from a harrowing incident on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2023, when Woodhouse abducted a pregnant woman and two minor children at knifepoint in the City of Poughkeepsie.

According to evidence presented at trial, Woodhouse approached the victim’s vehicle, held a knife to her stomach, and threatened to harm her and the children, said Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

He forced her to drive to an ATM to withdraw money. Woodhouse fled the vehicle when the victim accidentally dropped her wallet and the cash.

Woodhouse was convicted on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, of two counts of kidnapping and attempted robbery.

“This sentencing reflects the gravity of the defendant’s actions,” said Parisi. “The kidnapping and robbery of a vulnerable, pregnant woman and her children is an egregious crime. This 20-year-to-life sentence ensures that the defendant will be held accountable for his actions and that justice is served for the victim, her family, and the community.”

