Poughkeepsie Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Young Child For Years

Dutchess County resident Michael Tyndale, age 52, of Poughkeepsie, was charged on Thursday, Sept. 19, in Poughkeepsie.

According to Poughkeepsie Police, Tyndale allegedly sexually abused a victim beginning at the age of 10 for four years.

Tyndale was charged with predatory sexual assault and remanded to the Dutchess County Jail.

The investigation continues.

Detectives were assisted by the team at the Child Advocacy Center.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

