Poughkeepsie Man Armed With Fake Gun Shot By Police Faces Felony Charges: Cops

The incident occurred, occurred around 10:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a masked man with a gun outside an apartment at Fallkill Commons, located at 17 Rose St.

According to Det. Lt. Sean McCarthy, the caller, later identified as Kevin Fitzpatrick, age 41, of Poughkeepsie, matched the description of the armed individual.

Upon arrival, officers confronted Fitzpatrick, who pointed what appeared to be a handgun at them and refused to comply with verbal commands. Officers discharged their weapons, neutralizing the threat, McCarthy said.

Officers secured Fitzpatrick, rendered aid, and applied a tourniquet at the scene. Police recovered two items resembling handguns, one in Fitzpatrick’s hand and another in his waistband.

During the incident, an uninvolved bystander was struck by gunfire in the arm. Both Fitzpatrick and the bystander were transported to area hospitals. Fitzpatrick is in stable condition, and the bystander was treated and released.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department received assistance from the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and other agencies. The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigations were also notified and assisted in the investigation.

Fitzpatrick has been charged with reckless endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, and menacing.

Poughkeepsie Police Chief Richard T. Wilson commended officers for their response and emphasized the importance of the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

