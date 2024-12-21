Poughkeepsie Drug Dealer Who Sold To Undercover Agents Learns His Fate

Spencer Green's sentencing took place on Friday, Dec. 20, following Green’s October conviction by a Dutchess County jury. The charges included five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, four counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (both Class B felonies), and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fifth degree, a Class D felony.

The Dutchess County Drug Task Force began investigating Green in 2023 after identifying him as a narcotic dealer operating in the area. Task Force agents made multiple narcotics purchases from Green before his arrest in December 2023. This latest conviction marks Green’s fourth felony drug conviction.

The sentencing was handed down by Dutchess County Judge Edward McLoughlin. The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Heather Ryan and Deputy Bureau Chief David Kunca of the Violent Crime and Dangerous Drug Unit.

“Today’s sentence of 20 years in prison reflects the serious nature of the defendant’s criminal conduct and its devastating impact on our community,” Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said.

“Drug trafficking fuels addiction, spreads violence, and endangers public safety. I commend our Drug Task Force and the Assistant District Attorneys from the Violent Crime and Dangerous Drug Unit for their commitment to protecting our neighborhoods and families from the harmful effects of dangerous drugs.”

