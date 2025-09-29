Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Poughkeepsie School (Developing)

Police are investigating a serious crash that injured a pedestrian and shut down part of a major roadway near a Dutchess County school. 

The crash happened at Church Street and Quaker Lane in Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
According to the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, the accident happened Monday morning, Sept. 29, around 8:50 a.m. at Church Street, the East-West Arterial, and Quaker Lane, near the Smith Elementary School. 

Police said the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim’s condition has not yet been released, but the department described it as a “serious” incident. 

Several road closures and detours were set up in the area as officers investigated. Drivers are urged to avoid the stretch of Church Street near Quaker Lane until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing. More information has not yet been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

