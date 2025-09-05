Overdose Surge Triggers Cocaine-Fentanyl Ring Bust In Poughkeepsie: 9 Arrested, DA Says

The multi-week probe, dubbed “Operation DC Powder Outage,” targeted a distribution network following an increase in overdoses linked to cocaine mixed with fentanyl, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said on Thursday, Sept. 4.

In connection with the investigation, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed undercover purchases, search warrants, and raids that led to the arrests.

Agents seized cocaine, fentanyl, packaging materials, US scales, and other items tied to the distribution of dangerous drugs during searches in both the City of Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park, the DA's Office said.

The nine people arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sale and/or possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, include:

Lamar Johnson, 38 – arrested Aug. 11, 2025, later released under probation supervision;

Oliver T. Hassell, 35 – arrested Aug. 13, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;

Rashard Haile, 22 – arrested Aug. 15, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;

Gill Graves, 65 – arrested Aug. 13, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;

Alfredo Schontten, 52 – arrested Aug. 14, 2025, later released under probation supervision;

Christopher Fryar;

Amanda Crain;

Jessica Ostrum;

Vincent Lieggi.

The operation was carried out with support from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Poughkeepsie Police, Beacon Police, Hyde Park Police, East Fishkill Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Fishkill Police, and New York State Police.

