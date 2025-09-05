Overcast 66°

Overdose Surge Triggers Cocaine-Fentanyl Ring Bust In Poughkeepsie: 9 Arrested, DA Says

A major drug investigation in Dutchess County has led to nine arrests and the seizure of cocaine and fentanyl, prosecutors announced. 

Top row, left to right: Lamar Johnson, Oliver T. Hassell, Rashard Haile; middle row, left to right: Gill Graves, Alfredo Schontten, Christopher Fryar; bottom row, left to right: Amanda Crain, Jessica Ostrum, Vincent Lieggi. 

 Photo Credit: Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office
Ben Crnic
The multi-week probe, dubbed “Operation DC Powder Outage,” targeted a distribution network following an increase in overdoses linked to cocaine mixed with fentanyl, Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said on Thursday, Sept. 4.

In connection with the investigation, the Dutchess County Drug Task Force executed undercover purchases, search warrants, and raids that led to the arrests.

Agents seized cocaine, fentanyl, packaging materials, US scales, and other items tied to the distribution of dangerous drugs during searches in both the City of Poughkeepsie and Hyde Park, the DA's Office said. 

The nine people arrested and charged with third-degree criminal sale and/or possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, include:

  • Lamar Johnson, 38 – arrested Aug. 11, 2025, later released under probation supervision;
  • Oliver T. Hassell, 35 – arrested Aug. 13, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;
  • Rashard Haile, 22 – arrested Aug. 15, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;
  • Gill Graves, 65 – arrested Aug. 13, 2025, remanded to Dutchess County Jail;
  • Alfredo Schontten, 52 – arrested Aug. 14, 2025, later released under probation supervision;
  • Christopher Fryar;
  • Amanda Crain;
  • Jessica Ostrum;
  • Vincent Lieggi.

The operation was carried out with support from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, Poughkeepsie Police, Beacon Police, Hyde Park Police, East Fishkill Police, Town of Poughkeepsie Police, Fishkill Police, and New York State Police. 

