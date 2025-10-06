Over 100 People Involved In Poughkeepsie Brawl: Officer Assaulted, Several Arrested, Cops Say

The fight broke out around 11:10 p.m. on Sunday near 50 Cannon St. in Poughkeepsie, prompting a flood of 911 calls reporting a massive disturbance, the city's police department said on Monday, Oct. 6.

When officers arrived, they encountered a chaotic crowd engaged in a physical altercation. Police immediately called for backup, leading to a multi-agency response that included the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, MTA Police, Hyde Park Police, and East Fishkill Police.

As officers worked to disperse the crowd, one participant — later identified as 21-year-old Sani Robinson — allegedly punched a uniformed Poughkeepsie officer in the face. Robinson was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a felony, according to the department.

Several others were also arrested for disorderly conduct, police said. All suspects were taken to police headquarters for processing and are being held pending arraignment.

Authorities have not released additional details about what sparked the fight, which remains under investigation.

