Over 1 Kilo of Cocaine Seized After Traffic Stop: 2 Poughkeepsie Residents Nabbed, Police Say

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 21, when state troopers pulled over a 2012 Dodge Charger on Route 55 in the Town of LaGrange for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

During their investigation, troopers discovered approximately 1.22 kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle’s occupants, Poughkeepsie residents Arturo Bonilla, age 25, and Taji Parker, age 24, were arrested and charged with the following:

First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;

Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both Bonilla and Parker were arraigned in Stanford Town Court before Judge Dennis Buchal and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to appear in LaGrange Town Court at a later date.

