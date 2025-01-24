Fair 26°

SHARE

Over 1 Kilo of Cocaine Seized After Traffic Stop: 2 Poughkeepsie Residents Nabbed, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Dutchess County led to the discovery of a significant amount of cocaine and the arrests of two suspects, police announced. 

Route 55 in LaGrange. 

Route 55 in LaGrange. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened on Tuesday, Jan. 21, when state troopers pulled over a 2012 Dodge Charger on Route 55 in the Town of LaGrange for failing to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, New York State Police announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.

During their investigation, troopers discovered approximately 1.22 kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle, authorities said.

The vehicle’s occupants, Poughkeepsie residents Arturo Bonilla, age 25, and Taji Parker, age 24, were arrested and charged with the following:

  • First-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance;
  • Third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both Bonilla and Parker were arraigned in Stanford Town Court before Judge Dennis Buchal and remanded to Dutchess County Jail without bail. They are scheduled to appear in LaGrange Town Court at a later date.

to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE