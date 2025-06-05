Officer-Involved Shooting Under Investigation In Poughkeepsie (Developing)

The incident happened in the area of Fair Oaks Drive in the Town of Poughkeepsie on Thursday, June 5, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced just after 3 p.m.

The department said the scene is secure and that there is currently no threat to the public.

Authorities did not release additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or whether anyone was injured.

The department said it would share updates as they become available.

