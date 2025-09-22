Menacing Call Ends With Loaded AR Pistol Arrest In Poughkeepsie: Police

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 19, at around 4:45 p.m. in the City of Poughkeepsie, when authorities received a report of a man threatening someone with a gun near 240 Main St., the city's police department said.

Officers arrived and quickly found a suspect matching the description. Police said the man, identified as Jordan S. Lopez, was carrying a loaded 5.56-caliber Del-Tan Inc. DTI-15 AR pistol.

Lopez was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was processed at police headquarters and held pending arraignment.

