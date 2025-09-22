Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Menacing Call Ends With Loaded AR Pistol Arrest In Poughkeepsie: Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested in Dutchess County after police said he was found carrying a loaded AR-style pistol following a menacing complaint. 

Police released a picture of the loaded 5.56-caliber Del-Tan Inc. DTI-15 AR pistol they said was found during the arrest. 

 Photo Credit: City of Poughkeepsie Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 19, at around 4:45 p.m. in the City of Poughkeepsie, when authorities received a report of a man threatening someone with a gun near 240 Main St., the city's police department said.

Officers arrived and quickly found a suspect matching the description. Police said the man, identified as Jordan S. Lopez, was carrying a loaded 5.56-caliber Del-Tan Inc. DTI-15 AR pistol. 

Lopez was arrested and charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. He was processed at police headquarters and held pending arraignment.

