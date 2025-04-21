Manhole Explosion: Mother, Children Escape Injury In Poughkeepsie (Video)

The explosions occurred in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, April 19, at around 1:30 p.m. on Academy Street, between Church and Cannon streets, according to the City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department.

One manhole cover in the middle of the block blew off with such force that it narrowly missed the mother and her kids. Another exploded at the corner of Academy and Church Streets just moments later.

The fire department posted survelliance video from the scene that showed how close the mother and her children were to the explosion:

Although no injuries were reported, fire officials say the incident could have easily ended in tragedy.

In the aftermath, fire crews detected elevated levels of carbon monoxide in several nearby buildings, prompting the evacuation of the entire block. Firefighters remained on scene for over two hours, ventilating the structures and monitoring gas levels to ensure it was safe for residents to return.

The scene was turned over to Central Hudson around 3:48 p.m., which had crews stay at the scene for several hours while Academy Street was closed.

