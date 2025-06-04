Man Who Shot Victim In Head In Poughkeepsie Finally Convicted After Jury Deadlock: DA

Gloversville resident Jan Deere, age 39, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon — all violent felonies — following a retrial in Dutchess County Court, the Dutchess County District Attorney announced on Wednesday, June 4.

The case stems from a March 30, 2024, shooting that happened around 4:23 a.m. at 446 Main St. in the City of Poughkeepsie. Prosecutors said Deere knowingly aimed a loaded gun at 29-year-old Jaquan Fryar and shot him in the head. Fryar was taken to a hospital but later died.

"After a previous jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, we remained steadfast in our pursuit of justice," said Dutchess DA Anthony Parisi.

The verdict followed three days of testimony and one day of deliberation. The trial was presided over by Dutchess County Court Judge Edward T. McLoughlin.

He now faces a sentence of up to 25 years in state prison on the manslaughter charge, and up to 15 years on each of the weapons charges. Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, August 8.

