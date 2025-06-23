Man Stabbed On Main Street In Poughkeepsie: Suspect Arrested Nearby, Police Say

The stabbing happened around 12:17 a.m. on Saturday, June 21, on the 300 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department announced.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his back and abdomen. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Investigators quickly located a suspect near the scene. Police identified him as Colin Sumahit, age 24.

After an investigation by detectives and crime scene technicians, Sumahit was arrested and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He was processed and held pending arraignment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Poughkeepsie and receive free news updates.