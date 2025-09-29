Man Shot On Street In Poughkeepsie, Suspect At Large

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, on the 300 block of Main Street in Poughkeepsie, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the hip. The suspect had fled before police arrived.

Police said officers gave first aid to the victim, who was then taken to a local hospital. He underwent surgery and is expected to recover.

Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to both the hospital and the shooting scene, where they collected multiple pieces of evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

