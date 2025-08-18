Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Fatally Shooting Victim In Head In Poughkeepsie

Gloversville resident Jan Deere, age 39, was sentenced to 30 years in state prison on Monday, Aug. 18, after being found guilty of manslaughter and weapons charges in Dutchess County Court, prosecutors announced.

Deere received the maximum sentence of 25 years for first-degree manslaughter and an additional five years for two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all violent felonies. He will also serve five years of post-release supervision.

The conviction stems from a shooting on March 30, 2024, around 4:23 a.m. at 446 Main St. in the City of Poughkeepsie, when Deere aimed a loaded firearm at 29-year-old Jaquan Fryar and fired, striking him in the head. Fryar was rushed to the hospital but later died.

"This conviction sends a clear and unequivocal message: if you carry illegal weapons and endanger lives, you will be held accountable," said Dutchess District Attorney Anthony Parisi.

Deere's conviction was announced in June and came following a retrial, as the previous jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision, as Daily Voice reported.

