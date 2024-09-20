Man Fleeing Troopers Hit By State Police Car In Poughkeepsie

The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 5 p.m., Thursday, on Cannon Street in the city of Poughkeepsie.

According to State Police, an unmarked state police vehicle was traveling westbound on Cannon Street, attempting to locate Conrad J. Bailey, a fugitive from justice from Fulton County and the City of Gloversville.

Bailey was found on foot in the area of Main Street in the city of Poughkeepsie. He noticed the patrols and began to run on foot, entering the roadway from the north shoulder and colliding with an unmarked police vehicle, causing damage, state police said.

Bailey suffered an apparent injury as a result of the impact and was treated on the scene by Empress EMS.

He was transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie for further medical attention.

Charges against Bailey are pending. The investigation is continuing.

