Man Exposes Himself, Urinates In Front Of Elementary School In Poughkeepsie: Police

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself and urinating on the sidewalk in front of an elementary school in Dutchess County.

The incident happened in front of Warring Elementary School in Poughkeepsie, police said. 

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident happened in Poughkeepsie at around 2:24 p.m. on Thursday, June 26, when detectives spotted the man in front of Warring Elementary School on Mansion Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said on Friday, June 27. 

Police said the man, identified as Delroy McPherson, 65, was exposing himself in public. When detectives approached him, they allegedly discovered multiple debit and electronic benefit cards on him bearing names other than his own. 

McPherson was arrested and charged with public lewdness and criminal possession of public benefit cards. 

He was transported to police headquarters, processed, and released on an appearance ticket.

