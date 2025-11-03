Man Driving Stolen Car Caught With 2 Loaded Guns In Poughkeepsie: Police

Officers were alerted around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 2, after a vehicle reported stolen in Ulster County was spotted in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department said on Monday, Nov. 3.

Just under 20 minutes later, at 8:48 a.m., patrol officers located the vehicle near Lent Street and Smith Street, where it was occupied solely by the driver, identified as Christopher Leslie, age 42, according to authorities.

Leslie was taken into custody without incident, and a search of the vehicle uncovered two loaded firearms — a 9mm Sasilmaz semi-automatic handgun and a .38 caliber Colt revolver — both of which had previously been reported stolen, police added.

Leslie was charged with multiple felonies, including three counts of criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. He was transported to police headquarters, processed, and held pending arraignment.

