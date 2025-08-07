Fair 76°

Man Busted With Felony-Weight Crack Cocaine After Traffic Stop In Poughkeepsie, Police Say

A routine traffic stop in Dutchess County led to a felony drug arrest after officers allegedly discovered a large quantity of crack cocaine, authorities announced.

The arrest happened near Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street in Poughkeepsie. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The arrest happened around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, when City of Poughkeepsie Police officers stopped a vehicle near Winnikee Avenue and Harrison Street, the department said Thursday, Aug. 7.

The driver, identified as 31-year-old Donques Derello-Johnson, was found to be operating the vehicle with a suspended license, police said.

During the stop, officers conducted a further investigation and allegedly uncovered a felony-weight amount of crack cocaine in Derello-Johnson’s possession.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, both felonies, as well as multiple traffic violations.

Derello-Johnson was processed at police headquarters and held pending arraignment.

